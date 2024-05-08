Rams Backfield Ranked in Top 3 According to NFL Analyst
The Los Angeles Rams found a gem of a running back in Kyren Williams, who saw an emergence in 2023. With only 12 games played, Williams secured 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns. He may have dealt with some ankle issues in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but he has still proven he is a hugely viable three-down back.
The Rams could have been looking at the writing on the wall with Williams' injuries thus far, as they drafted Michigan standout Blake Corum with their No. 83 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The team also brought in Boston Scott from the Eagles, who wil likely serve as the potential backup to Williams, unless Corum outworks him in training camp and preseason games. Regardless of who lands the RB2 or RB3 slot, the Rams backfield has been slated as a top 3 unit by longtime analyst Chris Simms.
It is hard to believe that the Rams have a top backfield with Scott and Corum, but the hopes are high for the Michigan product. Corum brought in 1,245 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final season under now Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Corum could emerge in the same way that Williams did, by having a surprising breakout season. He will have to ensure he lands the RB2 spot to do so, but the consenus around the league is the Rams got a steal when they were able to draft Corum in the third round of the draft.
The Rams are one of the best teams when evaluating talent, and in the same way they hit a home run with Williams — that could also be the case for Corum.