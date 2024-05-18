Rams News: How Oddsmakers Expect Los Angeles to Finish in 2024
Can the Los Angeles Rams improve on their 10-7 finish in the 2023 NFL season?
According to Vegas oddsmakers, yes they can. Los Angeles is expected to win 11 of its slated 17 matchups this year.
To start out the 2024 season, L.A. is a +3 underdog on the road against the Detroit Lions, in a rematch of its most recent contest, a 24-23 Wild Card Round defeat.
Los Angeles is favored against the Arizona Cardinals marginally, as a -2.5-point favorite, in Week 2. Against the NFC's Super Bowl representatives, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 3, the Rams are +2.5-point underdogs. The Rams are also expected to lose to the new-look Chicago Bears in the subsequent week (+1.5).
The Rams are, however, expected to win the next eight straight contests, against the Green Bay Packers (-1.5), the Las Vegas Raiders (-110), the Minnesota Vikings (-3.5), the Seattle Seahawks (-1.5), the Miami Dolphis (-1), the New England Patriots (-4), the Philadelphia Eagles (-0.5), and the New Orleans Saints (-1.5).
In Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams are +1-point underdogs. They're +6.5-point underdogs against the Niners again in Week 15, and +3-point underdogs against the New York Jets. In a Week 17 rematch against the Cardinals, the Rams are -6 favorites to close out their season.
