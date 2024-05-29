Rams News: Stetson Bennett Breaks Silence on Year-Long Absence
The Los Angeles Rams were in a peculiar situation in 2023 when backup quarterback Stetson Bennett mysteriously disappeared in the beginning weeks of the 2023 season. The team announced he was being placed on the reserve/non-football illness list, but did not suit back up the rest of the season.
It took nearly another year for Bennett's absence to be addressed, as Rams general manager Les Snead revealed the team gave the young quarterback the season off. Snead went into details about how Bennett had won back-to-back national championships with Georgia, and needed some time away from the game.
At long last, Bennett himself also confirmed his absence, as he spoke to reporters about the situation. When asked if Bennett's absence was related to mental health, he stated, "Yeah, I'd say that. Accurate to say that it fell under the umbrella of mental health."
"Thank goodness that (general manager) Les (Snead) and (head) coach (Sean) McVay and everybody involved allowed me to do that," Bennett said.
After playing two long seasons and winning championships then having to play for the Rams, it would be believed that anyone would get burned out. Thankfully, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead allowed the young quarterback some personal time to get himself ready to play.
The Rams went with Brett Rypien as Matthew Stafford's backup in the 2023 season. Rypien has since been signed by the Bears while former Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was acquired to play backup for Stafford in 2024.
The issue is that Garoppolo is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. The Rams do have Bennett back, so should something occur and Stafford cannot suit up, Bennett would be the obvious backup choice.