Rams Finally Explain QB Stetson Bennett's Mysterious Disappearance
The Los Angeles Rams drafted quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the intention that he could be the backup for Matthew Stafford, and more than likely his successor. Bennett was on a whirlwind collegiate career, securing CFP National Titles in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Despite being a two-time national champion, Bennett was going to have to earn his keep at the professional level. The hopes were high for the young quarterback, but the 2023 season began in an odd fashion for the Georgia product.
Just a few short days into the 2023 season, the Rams placed Bennett non-football injury list, but no one quite knew what was going on.
Even head coach Sean McVay offered some coach speak about what happened to Bennett, as he told reporters, "There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, [I] want to be able to keep it in-house."
Bennett would be gone for the entire 2023 season, but his mysterious disappearance has now been revealed by Rams general manager Les Snead. Snead spoke to News 19 in Alabama, where he revealed, "I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game...To win a job, then to win the thing, and then to determine, 'I'm going to come back.' And when you come back, it's really win it again or you failed. And that does take a toll on a human being, so I was jacked for Stetson to be able to take that moment and breathe a little bit."
Apparently, Bennett just took some time to recalibrate and step away from the game of football. That is understandable considering the Bulldogs played two seasons where they had to play all the way through to the national championship.
Snead seems to indicate that Bennett just took some much-needed time off, and now he can focus back on helping the Rams get back to the Super Bowl. There's no guarantee that Stafford will be injured again in 2024, but should he have to step out — Bennett will be waiting to take over.