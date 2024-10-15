Rams' Sean McVay Offers Return Updates on Multiple Starters
Through six weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Rams are one of the most, if not the most, injured teams in the league. The Rams have lost almost all of their significant players to injuries, and because of that, they sit with a 1-4 record through five games.
The Rams are coming off a vital Week 6 bye, and they will look to turn their fortunate from here on out. A healthy Rams team can compete with the best the NFL offers; however, they have not been that. That could all change in the coming weeks, though, with many key players on the horizon to return.
It won't happen all at once, but little by little, it could happen, as head coach Sean Mcvay provides an update on multiple starters while sitting down with radio play-by-play announcer J.B. Long.
McVay said that offensive lineman Joe Noteboom could be back earlier than Steve Avila and Puka Nacua. Noteboom has a big workout this week, which could determine whether he can return as early as this week.
"Joe's got a big workout scheduled this week," said McVay. "We'll see what that looks like in terms of his availability for the Raiders and then possibly for the Vikings."
After Notemboom, McVay said Avila and Nacua are next in line.
"Really, then, it's Steve and Puka. JJ's[John Johnson] in that group, and then Jonah would be after."
All these players are vital to what the Rams want to do, and thus far, they have yet to showcase what they can do in Los Angeles. The injury bug has struck the Rams deep, but the hope is that it is all behind them, and they will get back on the field as soon as they can.
Many things would need to go right for Los Angeles, and it all starts with their health. Once, and if that happens, L.A. could repeat its second half-period from the last season, this season.
McVay was also asked about the progress long-time Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has made, and he said he is moving in the right direction.
"He's doing great, we've always tentatively said; some point midway through the year is when you start to really see when he's ready. I know he is ahead of schedule if you will, but there was a significant injury to his presence. He's still been leading in his own way when he's here. He's got just such a contagious personality in a positive way. He's got a play energy about himself that when we do get him back, um, it'll be a real bright spot."
The Rams are heading in the right direction, and we'll see if it's not too late for them to turn their season around.
More Rams: Maurice Jones-Drew Breaks Down Why LA's 1-4 Start is Nothing to Worry About