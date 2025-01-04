Rams Plan on Keeping Things Simple Against Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in both teams' regular-season finale. Rams' offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur explained that things are not much different this week than any other week.
“I wouldn't say there’s been any shuffling of responsibilities or anything like that,” LaFleur said . "Again, we go about our process. We stick to the book per se and adjust by the week when needed for what our guys need because ultimately whatever we put on that piece of paper, it's just words. The actions of what those plays are come down to the guy’s mindsets and the execution of those. Plays are plays and a lot of people run the same plays.
"He’s tapped into these guys to go out and really fight each and every week. I know the defense has lived by the motto to snap it one more time. How much has that come alive, particularly in the last month? It’s been cool. Sean gets a ton of credit. I think [Defensive Coordinator Chris] Shula gets a ton of credit. I think the rest of the defensive coaches… I think this whole staff does, but most importantly, it's these players. It’s been great to watch them grow as a group, as a unit, as a team, and really have a brotherhood.”
The Rams battled back from a 1-4 start to the season after gradually getting healthier. LaFleur shared the mindset he and the rest of the Rams' coaching staff had following their dismal start to the season.
“I think you have to stay true to yourself as a coach, as a person, and stay steady with these guys and figure out what each player needs, each position group and each unit," LaFleur said. "We're going to adjust based on what they need. I think coaching, particularly an individual coach, is a small part. It’s those guys. They're the ones that get the credit for this. They're the ones out there having to go do it and put their bodies on the line for the guy next to them. They've done that and they put themselves in this position. I still don't think we've played our best football yet, particularly on offense. We get a chance to continue to play more days, however many more days. I’m not worried about it. I just know we have one more week that is guaranteed to us. We’ll prepare, and we’ll play the best we can.”
"It's playing off each other. It's like rushing as a unit. If everybody rushes individually when you're just trying to win your one-on-one matchup, that's not how it works. If you're rushing four guys, there are six lanes for the quarterback to get through, so when those guys understand that, they can communicate, cover each other up, and understand where the weaknesses are when we are running stunts and how to cover up those weaknesses. Sometimes, [Defensive Line Coach] Giff Smith and [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] AC [Carter] have been all over it, and sometimes the players just have to see it and feel it to understand truly."
