Will Jimmy Garoppolo Make the Most of His Opportunity?
The Los Angeles Rams already won the NFC West and secured a home playoff game in the Wild Card round of the postseason. However, the Rams still have one more regular season to play against the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday.
With their tickets to the playoffs booked, the Rams are likely to start veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Sunday against the Seahawks. He has spent the entire season behind established starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who rarely misses time.
Rams head coach Sean McVay credits Garoppolo with staying prepared throughout the season for his opportunity to play. This, even though he has yet to play at all this season.
“I just think leadership," McVay said. "He has such a natural zest for approaching every single day. When you've got that kind of authentic enthusiasm, it becomes contagious. You see why guys at other spots have loved him. He just has a good way about himself. For a guy that’s had as much success as he has, he has a great amount of authentic humility, too. He’s very coachable and loves to go out here to compete. Like I said, he’s been a joy to be around. He's an easy guy you want to see…just go be yourself. He’s had a lot of success. I want to go see guys play well around him and him be able to enjoy the opportunity to do what he loves, and that's go play and compete.”
Garoppolo opened up about the unique task of not playing all season to being the starting quarterback in the final regular season game. The veteran quarterback has various experience as a backup quarterback and a starter throughout his career.
"Well, it gives you a chance to see the defense differently," Garoppolo said. "When you're in there playing, you have to do what you have to do to get the play run right, to find a completion, whatever it is. Being the 'two' [backup], you get a different view through a different pair of lenses on the sideline. You get to see things. You're not getting hit. There are some new differences there, but it's been good for me. [Stafford] 'Staff' has been awesome, very open with telling you what he's seeing and what he did on this play, which is rare in this league so that was really cool to see."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE