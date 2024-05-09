Rams to Reportedly Release Former Late-Round SB-Champion WR
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to release former 7th-round pick Ben Skowronek after three seasons together. He helped them win the Super Bowl in 2021 and has started in 12 games during his tenure with the organization.
Los Angeles selected Skowronek with the No. 249 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and he quickly became a valued member of their offense. While he was never a star player by any means, he provided the team with a reliable option alongside their stars.
In his first season, he had one start over 14 games played. He finished the year with 11 catches for 133 yards. He even had two catches in the Super Bowl, putting up 12 total yards.
His rookie season was much better with him posting 39 catches for 376 yards. Skowronek also scored one rushing touchdown, giving him his first-ever career touchdown in the NFL.
He now heads into free agency and will likely be picked up by some team. His playoff experience will give him plenty of chances to work with and he can become a valuable depth piece for someone once again.
