Rams News: Puka Nacua Recounts Setting Rookie Record
Los Angeles Rams 2023 rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua took the NFL by storm last season. Nacua became a household name with the Rams and became a fantasy darling in the process. The 22-year-old had the best rookie wide receiver season in the history of the NFL, and that's not an exaggeration.
Nacua's performance was nothing short of historic. He shattered NFL rookie records for receiving yards and receptions in a single season, leaving a lasting mark on the league.
He was one of the main reasons the Rams became a playoff team instead of picking in the top five in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2023 fifth-round draft pick had a memorable season.
Before the 2024 NFL schedule is released on Wednesday, Nacua revisited his historic feat of breaking both records in the last week of the 2023 regular season against the San Francisco 49ers. In an official NFL clip, the ex-BYU wide receiver recounted the special moment and the moment he had with his mother, Penina Nacua.
Nacua shattered both records, recording 105 total receptions and 1,486 receiving yards, which ranked fourth in the NFL. On top of that, he recorded six touchdowns. After breaking those records, he went straight to his mother to share the moment and gave her the ball he broke the record with.
In the video above, Nacua wasn't shy to admit that he was nervous and how Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear that he would do all he could to help him break the record but, more importantly, keep him healthy for their eventual playoff game the week after. Luckily, it all worked out for the Rams that week. Now, Nacua will look to repeat or surpass those stats and his production in the upcoming 2024 season.
The former BYU Cougar also recorded 14.2 yards per reception, caught 68 balls for first downs, and had a 65.5 catch percentage. Nacua also finished second in NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and second-team AP All-Pro.
Nacua will make it his priority to show that 2023 was no fluke.
