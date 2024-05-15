Rams News: Cooper Kupp Confident He Can Recapture Pro Bowl Form
Although veteran Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hasn't qualified for a Pro Bowl in the last two seasons thanks to a rash of injuries, he is confident he can return to being the player who paced the league in touchdown catches (16), receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) while playing all 17 games in 2021, per Sarah Bishop of ESPN.
The 30-year-old Super Bowl LVI MVP was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro during that charmed 2021 run.
"I don't know if I would be still playing if I didn't think that that was still who I was. That is who I believe myself to be," Kupp remarked. "I am counting on myself to get there for my teammates, they're counting on me to be there on Sundays."
"And I believe that the work that I do, the things that how I prepare, all that stuff's going to be there to be the productive player that I know that I am," Kupp continued. "And I look forward to being able to get out there this year and play some good football."
Last season, Kupp appeared in just 12 contests, notching 59 receptions (tied for the 57th-most in the NFL), 737 yards (50th-most in the league), and five touchdowns (tied for the 35th-most). He appeared in just nine contests during the Rams' ill-fated 2022 season.
