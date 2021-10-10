Watch: Rams WR Robert Woods Mic'd Up in Week 5 Win Over Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods was a key piece to the Rams' Week 5 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
While Woods tallied a team-high 14 targets – delivering in a big way each time the ball was in the hands of the veteran pass-catcher – he also was mic'd up throughout the contest.
Woods is one of the team leaders of the Rams and hearing what he had to say in the heat of battle gives fans an inside look underneath the helmet of Woods.
In a game that Woods nearly broke career-highs of his own, his contributions in Seattle on a short week were a breath of fresh air for Rams fans looking to see him involved after a relatively slow start to the season.
Watch the official video below released by the Los Angeles Rams:
Woods finished the game with 12 receptions for 150 yards, his best game of the 2021 season thus far. Initially, in the first handful of games, quarterback Matthew Stafford hadn't completed more than five passes to Woods in a game. Now, after finding chemistry with one another in Week 5, bigger games may be ahead for Woods.
