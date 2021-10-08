5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 5 Win Over Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams secured their fourth victory of the season, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 on Thursday night. Despite a sluggish first half start by the Rams, they rallied back in the second half, totaling 476 yards of offense.

Here are five key takeaways from the Rams' Week 5 win over the Seahawks:

1. Robert Woods is back

The squeaky wheel got the grease in Thursday night's win. After coach Sean McVay said he wanted to get Woods more involved in the offense, the veteran pass-catcher exploded on Thursday night. It was clear McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted to get the ball to him early and often. As for Woods, his 12 receptions for 150 yards were the fifth-highest of his career. With a newfound connection between Stafford and Woods, look for him to consistently be more involved in the offense after breaking loose in Week 5.

2. Rams offensive line stands strong

The offensive line continues to be a strength for the Rams. Coming into the game, Stafford was the least sacked quarterback in the NFL, and the front five only allowed one more sack to their season total in Thursday's win. In fact, the offensive line allowed just nine pressures and seven hurries in totality. The group that collectively ranked third per Pro Football Focus, has picked up right where they left off. Returning four starters, the Rams are in a great spot to keep Stafford healthy.

3. The rushing attack stays hot

Running back Darrell Henderson keeps chugging away as L.A.'s number one rusher. His explosive speed and elusiveness have propelled him into hitting holes, showing a strong burst in and out of his cuts. His counterpart, Sony Michel has proved he is more than capable as a backup. We saw Michel take over a whole series when Henderson was a little dinged up and on the side. Of the 10 offensive plays that were run, Michel touched the ball in eight of them in a drive that resulted in a field goal.

4: Aaron Donald sets a new milestone

With a sack of Russell Wilson in the 3rd quarter, Donald set the record for most sacks all-time in Rams franchise history. His seven pressures on the Seahawks' quarterbacks were a game-high. In addition, Donald's stop on Alex Collins – when the Seahawks inexplicably tried to run it right at Donald on 4th and 2 – was one of the turning points in the game. Simply put, there aren't many ways left to describe the work in the trenches that Donald does on a game-to-game basis. A gold jacket awaits him in Canton someday.

5. The secondary minus Jalen Ramsey struggled

Cornerback Darious Williams exited the game with an ankle injury after taking a friendly fire hit from Taylor Rapp, which could be a massive loss for the secondary. Fourth-round rookie Robert Rochell started in place of David Long Jr., who was hit and miss in the team's first four games. After being beaten on a double move by Tyler Lockett, Rochell was forced to take a 57-yard pass interference penalty. Rochell later registered an impressive pass breakup in the end zone against Lockett. While the coverage in the Rams' secondary was spotty throughout the night, Ramsey held his own against DK Metcalf despite allowing an early-game score in the first half. Ramsey saw additional time on the outside, in addition to his duties from the slot alignment.

