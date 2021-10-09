Sean McVay Delivers Encouraging Assessment of CB Robert Rochell

Rams coach Sean McVay had big things to say about cornerback Robert Rochell following the Week 5 game.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback department has been hit and miss so far this season with the exception of All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, who has looked every bit as good through the first five games.

The Rams made a change in Week 5, ushering rookie cornerback Robert Rochell into a starting role in place of David Long Jr.

Rochell, who saw a career-high 83% of defensive snaps, was up and down during his starting debut. In coverage, Rochell allowed a DK Metcalf touchdown and was later hit with a massive pass interference call when Tyler Lockett beat him on a double move down the sideline.

However, coach Sean McVay still remained encouraged with his fourth-round pick. In fact, it sounds as if Rochell could remain a starter for the time being.

"I liked the way Rochell handled himself," McVay said Friday. "And sometimes when you get thrown in the fire like that - he misjudged the one touchdown to Metcalf a little bit, but he made a huge breakup on Lockett on the next drive. He's a mentally tough kid. He's unfazed. It's not too big for him. I like the look in his eye during games too."

Specifically, McVay pointed to Rochell getting the experience of playing in a primetime environment against a divisional rival on the road – a tall task for any cornerback, let alone a rookie.

"You can get a really good feel for some of these younger players just by what does it look like," McVay said. "How do they handle the ebbs and flows of a game? And when the stuff really counts – especially in that type of atmosphere and environment, and certainly wasn't perfect, but his competitiveness, his toughness, his resolve, all those things that I think are really important to be a good football player. I thought that was demonstrated yesterday and I think he's only going to improve and get more and more comfortable and confident."

Rochell entered the NFL as a long, physical corner with adequate size to match up against big body pass-catchers. In the limited action Rochell has seen, McVay believes he's played 'big' in using his larger build to his advantage.

“He's a long guy in person and he plays long," McVay said. "There are certain guys that are big that don't play big, but he plays with great length. But he also has the short space quickness and the lateral agilities to be able to play on the perimeter and do the things that are necessary to play the cornerback position at an elite level. He's got tools. He's got those traits for a guy that didn't have a whole lot of experience where everybody wants to use the phrase ‘Oh, he's green.’ I think he's got a great football acumen and a good feel, but that repetition is the mother of learning."

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.