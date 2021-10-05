Russell Wilson Analyzes the Rams' Usage of Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have gotten quite familiar with one another over the years as a result of all their divisional meetings twice per season.

Specifically, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spoke at great length on Tuesday regarding Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the ways L.A. has used their All-Pro defender in more ways than one this season.

"Jalen is one of those guys who doesn't have many weaknesses," Wilson said. "He's really special. He's a great football player so you have to know where he is and what he's doing and how he plays the game."

Since the arrival of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to the Rams this offseason, he's deployed Ramsey into the 'star' position, a role that allows him to move all over the field while seeing a larger volume of snaps from the slot alignment.

"They've done a really good job of mixing Jalen all around," Wilson said. "Obviously, he's such a tremendous football player. He can do everything. He can cover guys, he can make plays on the ball, he's a physical tackler. He's really intelligent too, you can tell on film. But they've mixed him around. They've put him outside which is his normal thing but also inside playing some slot. He'll pressure of the edge some too. He's just a really good football player. He's one of those versatile players that's always been a playmaker and so you really respect how he plays the game."

While Ramsey has thrived this season in serving a different role than he's done in prior years, the Rams were left in great need of his contributions on the outside last week against the Cardinals. As the game progressed, Ramsey then shifted into more matchups against DeAndre Hopkins in an effort to slow him down after a big first half.

So will the Rams have Ramsey shadow DK Metcalf this week in Seatttle?

That question has yet to be decided. However, last year Ramsey did follow Hopkins under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, and that was highly effective.

The Rams played the Seahawks three times last season – twice in the regular season and one in the playoffs. Metcalf averaged 4.3 catches for 61 yards in the trio of meetings. Metcalf was held scoreless in the first two games but found the endzone twice in the NFC Wild Card game.

"They look like a great football team is what they like," Wilson said. "They always do. Obviously, coach (Raheem) Morris, he's been a tremendous coach throughout his career and he really has those guys flying around making plays. We have to be on our A-game. The biggest thing – they mix in their coverages and shells and all that kind of stuff. I think their defensive line is extremely talented, the linebackers can fly around and make plays. Their secondary too as well. They do a lot of great things. We're going to have to play our best football."

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.