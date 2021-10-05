Sean McVay Wants to get WR Robert Woods 'More Opportunities' After Slow Start

In the last three seasons in Los Angeles, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods has caught more than 85 catches each year. In starting his 2021 campaign with new quarterback Matthew Stafford, Woods has averaged less than four receptions per game.

With 25 targets, 15 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores coming in garbage time, Woods has not seen the volume of passes he's so consistently seen in previous years.

“I'm not worried about Robert Woods' demeanor and disposition," coach Sean McVay said Monday. "He's a captain. He was frustrated because I think that was a flip of, ‘we scored’, but that was a frustrating day for all of us. Nobody wants to be in that situation with the standards, the expectations that we have. But if you look at that drive, you talk about a guy that's competing the right way. He made a handful of plays on that drive. Looked at him, compete without the ball on the one screen that we threw to Van Jefferson."

According to McVay, Woods has voiced his frustration. And rightfully so, based on the limited looks he's received, that frustration is warranted.

While the Rams offense – at times – has looked elite. However, Woods has been the missing ingredient. Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have become the primary connection, leaving Woods as an afterthought on a highly competitive offense with an abundance of mouths to feed.

"This guy's a stud in every sense of the word," McVay said. "It is important to be able to get a handful of guys involved. That's something that I always want to continue to be intentional about. I think that's one of the benefits that we do have is we've got five eligibles. Want to be able to spread that wealth while also making sure that sometimes I'm calling plays where guys are the primary and the coverage doesn't necessarily dictate where the read goes. So, when Robert's involved, that's a good thing for the Rams offense. That's something that we want to continue to see displayed, but Robert is a leader, he’s a captain and he's been doing a great job up to this point. We just need to get him some more opportunities and that starts with me.”

The last time McVay said publicly that he wanted to get a specific pass-catcher involved more often it was DeSean Jackson. In the following game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, Jackson hauled in three grabs for 120 yards and one touchdown.

The Stafford to Woods dynamic hasn't fully taken off right from the jump. But as these two veterans get more work with one another, combined with McVay's attention to detail in getting Woods more designed looks, it's just a matter of time until the former USC pass-catcher gets back to his true form for the Rams.

