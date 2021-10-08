Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods' Connection Showed Signs of Improvement Thursday Night

Robert Woods capped off his best game of the 2021 campaign Thursday Night over the Seahawks.

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods has been the team's most reliable pass-catcher since he joined the team in 2017.

As quarterback Jared Goff conducted the offense in recent seasons, he consistently relied on Woods as the primary target. Woods has averaged 80 receptions, 1,017 yards and just under five touchdowns over the course of his last four years with the Rams.

However, as the team traded a bevy of draft picks to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason from the Detroit Lions, that meant Woods and the rest of the offense would need to establish a new bond with Stafford as he's inserted into the offense.

Surely, it takes time for a quarterback and wide receiver to create a strong connection in working with one another. But as Woods did his part, playing his role through Week 4, the veteran pass-catcher was largely overshadowed by Cooper Kupp and others.

Leading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay made it abundantly clear that he wanted to get Woods "more opportunities."

It appeared as if McVay and Stafford made that priority No.1 in the game plan, getting Woods going this week. Woods hauled in 12 catches for 150 yards on 14 targets in the Rams' 26-17 win in Seattle Thursday night.

"Being a competitor, I'm trying to do everything to be a part and help this team win," Woods said Thursday night. "I was trying to be a playmaker and be involved in every aspect. The first couple of weeks, I was involved in the run game and tried to get involved in the pass game, but this week I was more involved, had the opportunity to get my number called, have some plays and capitalize on those opportunities."

According to Next Gen Stats, Woods was credited with 10 'open targets' Thursday night, meaning he hauled in double-digit receptions where he had at least three yards of separation from the defender.

"We were definitely trying to get him involved tonight," McVay said. "He delivered in a big way, and they're a reason why he has a C on his chest. He's made the most of his opportunities that he's had the first four weeks. Tonight was an opportunity where he got 14 targets. He delivered on 12 of them. He's a stud, and just love the way he was instrumental in the win tonight."

McVay often dialed up plays where wide receiver Cooper Kupp had drawn additional help from the safeties over the top, scheming Woods open for sizeable looks with an abundance of separation from his man in coverage.

Thursday night's victory over the Seahawks, highlighted by Woods' star-studded performance, proved that he can once again be a force in the receiving game as he's been for the last handful of seasons.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.