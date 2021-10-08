Jalen Ramsey vs. DK Metcalf: By the Numbers

Who held the edge in the Jalen Ramsey vs. DK Metcalf matchup Thursday night?

When two players that are largely viewed as one of the best at their respective positions go head-to-head, you know it's going to be a highly competitive matchup.

Thursday night, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf gave each all they could handle as the two frequently matched up in front of one another.

This was a matchup that has a history due in part to the Rams and Seahawks meeting three times last season.

Ramsey vs. Metcalf in 2020:

Week 10: 0 catches

Week 16: 1 catch, 11 yards

Wildcard: 3 catches, 33 yards

Meanwhile, in the Rams-Seahawks' Week 5 showdown, Metcalf got one over Ramsey early on when he took an inside slant route for a 14-yard touchdown for the first points of the game.

However, with the exception of the early-game score, Ramsey held Metcalf in check when lined up against him.

According to Next Gen Stats, Ramsey was in coverage on Metcalf for 45% of his coverage snaps, allowing two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Ramsey has played more slot cornerback to begin this season than any other year of his NFL career. Having him lockdown Metcalf for nearly half of his snaps, clearly indicates the Rams' plan was to ensure Metcalf was dealt the business that Ramsey can provide.

Needless to say, Metcalf still accumulated production in addition to what he achieved when Ramsey was in coverage. In totality, Metcalf finished the night with five grabs for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Ramsey and Metcalf will see each other again the season when the Rams and Seahawks square off at SoFi Stadium in Week 15.

