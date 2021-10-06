Rams' Tuesday Injury Report for Week 5 at Seahawks

The Rams have released their Tuesday injury report ahead of the Week 5 game against the Seahawks.

Monday's injury report was an estimation of what the involvement would be from the Rams players if they had a normal practice day. Due to it being one day removed from their Week 4 game, it was indeed not a standard day of practice, prompting the estimation.

The Rams started the week with four players listed on the injury report in what would have been limited participants. However, coach Sean McVay didn't appear too worried Monday that any of his players would be forced to miss Thursday's game as it relates to the injury front.

Here's how the Rams stack up regarding the team's Tuesday injury status before this Thursday's Week 5 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Limited participant (LP)

RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)

S Taylor Rapp (ankle)

TE Tyler Higbee (ankle)

TE Johnny Mundt (shoulder)

