Monday's injury report was an estimation of what the involvement would be from the Rams players if they had a normal practice day. Due to it being one day removed from their Week 4 game, it was indeed not a standard day of practice, prompting the estimation.
The Rams started the week with four players listed on the injury report in what would have been limited participants. However, coach Sean McVay didn't appear too worried Monday that any of his players would be forced to miss Thursday's game as it relates to the injury front.
Here's how the Rams stack up regarding the team's Tuesday injury status before this Thursday's Week 5 matchup:
Rams Injury Report
Limited participant (LP)
Rams' Tuesday Injury Report for Week 5 at Seahawks
The Rams have released their Tuesday injury report ahead of the Week 5 game against the Seahawks.
Russell Wilson Analyzes the Rams' Usage of Jalen Ramsey
Russell Wilson weighs in on what he's seen from Jalen Ramsey through Week 4.
Rams at Seahawks Week 5 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow
What are the main storylines ahead of the Rams at Seahawks Week 5 matchup?
- RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
- S Taylor Rapp (ankle)
- TE Tyler Higbee (ankle)
- TE Johnny Mundt (shoulder)
Continue reading:
- Rams at Seahawks Week 5 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow
- Sean McVay Wants to get Robert Woods 'More Opportunities' After Slow Start
- SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 5?
- NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division After Week 4
- Rams Talk About Turning the Page, Looking Ahead to Thursday Night Football
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.