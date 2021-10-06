Rams at Seahawks Week 5: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Seahawks in Week 5 at Lumen Field. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

In recent years, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have gone toe-to-toe in hard-fought meetings twice a year, resulting in close games more times than not.

In Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, this game projects as one that will be decided by a narrow margin once again.

This will be the first time the Rams are forced to turn the page and compete coming off a loss in the week prior. Evaluating how they respond will be one aspect to monitor – let alone doing so on a short week.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks just secured their first divisional victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week and will look to garner win No.2 in the NFC West as they host the Rams.

The Thursday Night Football telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Joe Buck, color analyst Troy Aikman and sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Rams (3-1), Seahawks (2-2)

Date/Time: Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV: FOX/NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

