Sean McVay Expects RB Sony Michel (Shoulder) to be Available for Week 7 vs. Lions

Rams running back Sony Michel has been battling through an injured shoulder throughout the week, limiting his participation in practices.

On Friday, coach Sean McVay said that Michel will be limited once again in practice but says he expects him to be available on Sunday when the Lions come to SoFi Stadium for the Week 7 matchup.

Michel has primarily been the No. 2 rusher in the Rams' backfield, sharing the duties with Darrell Henderson. Last week, McVay spoke to great length on the chemistry that the two rushers have with one another.

"I do think both those guys like I said, they complement each other really well," McVay said last week of Henderson and Michel. "I really have such trust in (running back coach) Thomas (Brown) that he kind of rotates them through based on his feel for the flow of the game. There's always a couple of plays that maybe are specific to one guy or the other, but I really just have trust in Thomas to kind of rotate those guys through. I think now that Sony's accumulated enough experience with us that you feel like everything is open. There's not anything that you're saying, ‘Alright, he's getting caught up to speed on.’"

In the last two weeks, Michel has averaged 10 rushing attempts and 40 yards in games against the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.

The Lions allow an average of 132 rushing yards per game, so the Rams are in position to run the ball effectively with the combination of Henderson and Michel on Sunday.

