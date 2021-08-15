Rams Shut Down By Chargers 13-6 In Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Rams opened their preseason slate with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night

The Los Angeles Rams opened their preseason slate at SoFi stadium with a local battle against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, albeit without the majority of their primary difference-makers on both sides of the ball.

Thanks to a suffocating defensive effort, the Chargers were able to do just enough in the low-scoring battle, taking down the Rams 13-6.

While Rams fans will still have to wait a little longer to see new quarterback Matthew Stafford make his debut in blue and gold, Los Angeles got a glimpse at 2021 draft picks Tutu Atwell, Earnest Jones, and Jacob Harris for the first time on Saturday night.

Jacob Harris led the way for those incoming draft picks, catching four passes for 43 yards on seven targets on the evening, while Atwell also added two catches for 21 yards on four targets.

Jones was equally impressive on the other side of the ball, finishing the night with three tackles in limited snaps.

Maybe the most impressive Ram on the night, however, was the former undrafted free agent quarterback and Virginia Alum Perkins, who completed 7-of-10 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown while using four times for 23 yards.

Hodges, who started the game under center for Los Angeles, was also efficient, completing 11-of-19 passes for 85 yards and an interception.

As a team, the Chargers held the Rams to just 197 yards of total offense and forced the only turnover on the night

More importantly for the Rams, however, the injury report stayed relatively clean, as they move towards their second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi stadium next Saturday night at 7 pm PT.

