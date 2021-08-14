Rams Camp: Is Van Jefferson Destined For a Larger Workload In 2021?

According to multiple reports, Van Jefferson could be the new No. 3 weapon.

The Los Angeles Rams have a perfect 1-2 combination in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. In today's NFL, every team needs a No. 3 weapon.

Is second-year wideout Van Jefferson the next in line?

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jefferson seems to be getting the most attention this offseason to replace Josh Reynolds. Rams coach Sean McVay has yet to confirm anything, but the indication is that both the Florida prospect and veteran DeSean Jackson will interchange with the first-team offense.

Van Jefferson has a good chance to man the No. 3 receiver spot despite the arrival of DeSean Jackson. He has had a really strong camp. Jackson will have his packages, but the Rams won’t overload his snaps, and Jefferson could often to be the first to spell Kupp and Woods out of two-receiver sets. At least that’s the way it’s trending. - ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

This should come as a little surprise when looking back at the 2020 NFL Draft. The Rams used one of their two second round picks to select Jefferson as the replacement for Brandin Cooks, whom the team traded to the Houston Texans for the No. 57 selection.

Jefferson's reps were few and far between in Year 1. He finished with 19 catches for 220 yards and scored his first career touchdown in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the flipside, Reynolds posted career numbers in a contract season, finishing with 52 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns. This offseason, he agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Last season, Reynolds was charted on playing 72% of offensive snaps. Jefferson only played in more than 50% of snaps once, coming in Week 17 against Arizona. Despite the addition of Jackson, his reps should increase.

Both Jefferson and Jackson are expected to be big playmaker types downfield. Last season with the Rams, Jefferson was recorded posting just two plays of 20-plus yards.

However, during training camp, new QB Matthew Stafford has been building a connection with his new target as a more vertical option. Earlier this week, the Rams' social media staff was able to record the two connecting on a fly pattern in what would have been a touchdown.

Jefferson may not play Saturday when the Rams take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in the team's first preseason matchup.

