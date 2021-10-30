Rams at Texans: Week 8 Prediction & Picks

Which team will come out on top? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at Texans Week 8 matchup.

The Rams entering Week 8 as two-touchdown favorites for the third consecutive week. While last week's game came down to the wire against the Detroit Lions, it's a reminder that on any given Sunday any team can come away victorious.

Here are our staff predictions for the Rams at Texans Week 8 contest:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams are unequivocally the more superior team in this road contest against the Texans. While I foresee the Rams coming away with a Week 8 victory, I expect the Texans to throw the kitchen sink at the Rams, similar to what Dan Campbell drew up last week at SoFi Stadium. The Rams will be without two key starters – left tackle Andrew Whitworth and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day – forcing L.A. to rely on their depth which will be a test in its own right. Meanwhile, this will also be the first game since trading Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos, so seeing how rookie linebacker Ernest Jones responds to a larger role will be an aspect to monitor. I think the Rams offense is just too dynamic for the Texans to slow down as I see Matthew Stafford and company putting this game out of reach early in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Rams 34, Texans 17

Connor O'Brien, Writer

For the second week in a row, the Rams open as a double-digit favorite against a struggling Houston Texans team. It could be the last week of the Davis Mills experiment for the Texans as Tyrod Taylor may be returning next week. But in the meantime, the Rams defense looks likely to feast on the Texans struggling offensive line. On the offensive side for the Rams, they should have no problem lighting up the scoreboard on the Texans' below-average defense. But, the Rams have struggled scoring points early, as they have just three points total in the first quarter of their last three games. Even if the Rams start slow again, they should have no problem taking down the Texans in convincing style.

Prediction: Rams 31, Texans 13

MJ Hurley, Writer

With another relatively easy game ahead, the Rams just have to win. The Texans are in no way shape or form a formidable opponent. Quarterback Davis Mills and the Texans will have zero chance against a stout defense and won’t be able to keep up with the Rams’ superior offense. Look for another big day from Cooper Kupp and a calm Rams win.

Prediction: Rams 34, Texans 10

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.