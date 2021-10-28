Rams DC Raheem Morris Delivers Optimism for LB Ernest Jones' Expanded Role

What does rookie linebacker Ernest Jones' new role look like in the coming weeks?

Following the departure of inside linebacker Kenny Young, the Los Angeles Rams are turning the page, relying on their youth to fill the void.

While Young was a quality player for the Rams over the past three seasons, financial decisions prompted the team to trade him. As a result, the depth of the Rams' linebacker core will be tested with a major opportunity ahead for rookie linebacker Ernest Jones to step up and prove his worth.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris addressed this week's trade at his media availability Thursday, saying the team will miss Young, but remains fired up for the opportunity that presents itself for Jones.

"We're going to miss Kenny," Morris said. "Not just Kenny the football player, Kenny the guy. Kenny was a well-loved figure here in L.A. in what he was able to do. It would be dehumanized to tell you guys that we don't feel it from the coaching staff when you lose a guy like that because of a financial constrain or whatever the case may be. It's still a business and there's some business aspects to it."

The Rams invested a mid-round pick on Jones, and Morris said he and Troy Reeder will both see time in the weeks ahead.

"We invested in Ernest Jones, we invested in Troy (Reeder). Those two players mainly will come on and fill some of those shoes," Morris added.

While Reeder has been a part-time starter for the Rams in his first two NFL seasons, Morris' recent comments indicate Jones will be the first man called upon with Reeder getting his fair share of snaps behind the rookie.

Morris said when the team lines up in a base package, that Jones will be out there. However, in one-linebacker sets and other personnel packages, Jones may not be on the field based on matchups Morris said, but he still classified the rookie linebacker as a starting-caliber player that will see extensive snaps.

"I've been impressed with his constant development," Morris said of Jones. "Going out there every single week and treating each week like he was going to be the starter, whether he was or not."

Morris' optimism for Jones is evident in the way he spoke about the 21-year-old. He went as far as saying that during the draft process in scouting him, he thought Jones has the traits to be a "green dot candidate."

The Rams will face a struggling Texans team that has scored just 10-plus points one time in the last five games. Deploying Jones in an expanded role this week in Houston could be a spot that the Rams look to get his feet wet for a heavy dose of defensive snaps in addition to his contributions on special teams.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.