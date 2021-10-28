Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 8 game against the Texans.

The Rams' first injury report of the week came out yesterday and it included the longest list of injured players that the team has dealt with all season.

With multiple starters not practicing on Wednesday, Thursday was relatively similar. Tomorrow’s final injury report will say a lot in regards to the severity of the injuries as it relates to their Week 8 game status.

Here's how the Rams and Texans stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report before the Week 8 matchup at NRG Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)

S Jordan Fuller (knee)

CB Robert Rochell (knee)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)

LB Terrell Lewis (ribs)

CB Jalen Ramsey (illness)

Full participant (FP)

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness)

DT Aaron Donald (rest)

Texans Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

RB Mark Ingram II (not injury related)

QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)

Limited participant (LP)

Justin Britt (knee)

LB Christian Kirksey (thumb)

OL Justin McCray (ankle)

RB Rex Burkhead (hip)

DL Jaleel Johnson (back)

TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh)

