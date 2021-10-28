Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Texans in Week 8 at NRG Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams are riding high after beating Matthew Stafford's former team, entering the Week 8 contest against the Houston Texans with a 6-1 record.

    The Rams offense has exploded through the first seven weeks – specifically Cooper Kupp – who's currently on an all-time pace to break the single-season receiving yards record.

    Meanwhile, the Texans have struggled to get going in all three phases. As a result, Houston's point differential sits at -106. 

    Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Chris Myers, color analyst Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Jen Hale.

    Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

    Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

    Current Records: Rams (6-1), Texans (1-6)

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0942
    Play

    Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Texans in Week 8 at NRG Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    7 minutes ago
    IMG-0943
    Play

    WR Van Jefferson is Carving Out His Role as the Rams' X-Factor in Second NFL Season

    Van Jefferson's development in his second NFL season provides the Rams with another force in the receiving game.

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0944
    Play

    Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Among the NFL's Best When Blitzed

    Rams QB Matthew Stafford plays even better when blitzed.

    2 hours ago

    Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

    Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

    TV: FOX

    Streaming: Fubo.tv

    Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0942
    News

    Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    7 minutes ago
    IMG-0943
    News

    WR Van Jefferson is Carving Out His Role as the Rams' X-Factor in Second NFL Season

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0944
    News

    Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Among the NFL's Best When Blitzed

    2 hours ago
    IMG-0941
    News

    Kenny Young Reflects on Rams Trading Him to Broncos

    17 hours ago
    IMG-0014
    News

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

    17 hours ago
    IMG-0939
    News

    Sean McVay Wants Rookie WR Tutu Atwell to Show an 'Increased Sense of Urgency'

    18 hours ago
    IMG-0399
    News

    Rams WR DeSean Jackson Opens Up About the Divide Between Him & the Eagles

    Oct 27, 2021
    IMG-0037
    News

    Los Angeles Could Host NFL Scouting Combine as Early as 2023

    Oct 27, 2021