Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
The Los Angeles Rams are riding high after beating Matthew Stafford's former team, entering the Week 8 contest against the Houston Texans with a 6-1 record.
The Rams offense has exploded through the first seven weeks – specifically Cooper Kupp – who's currently on an all-time pace to break the single-season receiving yards record.
Meanwhile, the Texans have struggled to get going in all three phases. As a result, Houston's point differential sits at -106.
Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Chris Myers, color analyst Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Jen Hale.
Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.
Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans
Current Records: Rams (6-1), Texans (1-6)
Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
The Rams take on the Texans in Week 8 at NRG Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
WR Van Jefferson is Carving Out His Role as the Rams' X-Factor in Second NFL Season
Van Jefferson's development in his second NFL season provides the Rams with another force in the receiving game.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Among the NFL's Best When Blitzed
Rams QB Matthew Stafford plays even better when blitzed.
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
TV: FOX
Streaming: Fubo.tv
Radio: 93.1 JACK FM
More from Ram Digest:
- Kenny Young Reflects on Rams Trading Him to Broncos
- Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans
- Sean McVay Wants Rookie WR Tutu Atwell to Show an 'Increased Sense of Urgency'
- Los Angeles Could Host NFL Scouting Combine as Early as 2023
- Rams WR DeSean Jackson Opens Up About the Divide Between Him & the Eagles
- Jalen Ramsey Draws Comparison to Deion Sanders From Texans HC David Culley
- Giants Sign J.R. Reed Off Rams Practice Squad
- Sean McVay Weighs in on the Potential Role of LB Ernest Jones
- Sean McVay Hints at a Possible Cam Akers Return if Rams Make Playoffs
- Sean McVay Reveals What Went Into Trading LB Kenny Young
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.