Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Texans in Week 8 at NRG Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high after beating Matthew Stafford's former team, entering the Week 8 contest against the Houston Texans with a 6-1 record.

The Rams offense has exploded through the first seven weeks – specifically Cooper Kupp – who's currently on an all-time pace to break the single-season receiving yards record.

Meanwhile, the Texans have struggled to get going in all three phases. As a result, Houston's point differential sits at -106.

Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Chris Myers, color analyst Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Jen Hale.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Current Records: Rams (6-1), Texans (1-6)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.