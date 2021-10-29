Skip to main content
    Rams at Texans: WR Brandin Cooks Downplays Facing His Former Team

    Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is downplaying the event of facing the Rams, his former team in Week 8.
    Author:

    Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will face his former team – the Los Angeles Rams – in Week 8 as Houston searches for their second win of the season.

    Cooks, who the Rams traded to the Texans following the 2019 season in exchange for a second-round pick, will get his first opportunity in facing L.A. since the trade.

    However, Cooks is largely unfazed in approaching this as a revenge game with just minor emotions leading up to this week's contest.

    “I learned the first time being traded to not get your emotions too high going into a game like this,” Cooks said, previewing the game against the Rams. “I have a lot of respect for that organization, a lot of friends still over there.”

    Cooks' final year in L.A. was the first time he didn't reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark since his rookie campaign in 2014. Since then, Cooks has returned to form, registering 81 grabs for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns last season. As for 2021, Cooks sits as the No. 1 receiving option in Houston despite an underachieving offense.

    “At the end of the day, definitely want to beat them, but from an emotional standpoint, it’s just another game to get better and go out there and play the best ball that I can possibly play," Cooks added.

    The Rams are favored by two touchdowns according to the oddsmakers, and while the Texans will presumably need to pull out all the tricks to defeat the high-flying Rams, Cooks will have more to play for than just what the win-loss record indicates.

    Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside NRG Stadium.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

