    • November 8, 2021
    Rams WR Cooper Kupp Achieves Milestone Last Set by Jerry Rice

    Cooper Kupp puts his name alongside the NFL's best wide receiver for his production through the first nine weeks of the season.
    The Los Angeles Rams have been among the league's best teams this season, winning seven of their first eight games. But in Week 9, the Titans got the best of the Rams, giving L.A. their second loss of the season convincingly.

    While the Rams' Sunday Night Football showing was abysmal in all three faces, there was one player who etched his name in history.

    Wide receiver Cooper Kupp continued on par with his career season, registering 11 catches for 95 yards against the Titans. In doing so, it moved Kupp's season totals to 74 receptions, 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kupp has become just the second player in NFL history since the Super Bowl era to record 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus touchdowns through the first nine games of a season, per NFL Research. The only other player to achieve this feat is Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

    Kupp's maturation this season from being primarily a slot receiver into becoming the league's top pass-catcher has been made possible due to his sturdy chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

    Kupp is on a record pace thus far to record 140 receptions, 1,925 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. That would surpass Rice's 1990 campaign in which he set the record for the best start from a wide receiver through the first nine games as he went on to tally 100 receptions, 1,502 yards and 13 touchdowns.

    Kupp and the Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, where another big outing could be on the horizon.

    The Rams rank third in passing yards per game, while the 49ers' secondary has been hit and miss for the most part through the first nine weeks. 

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

