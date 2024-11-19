REPORT: Prediction Disrespects Rams' Chances Against Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams have won four of their last five games. However, their game on Sunday will be against the best team they have scheduled during that span.
Still, the Rams must find a way to pull out a win if they hope to stay competitive in their division.
Brandon Anderson of the Action Network noted that the Rams will face an Eagles offense that continues to rack in yards. The Eagles average the fifth-highest yards per game in the National Football League.
The Eagles rush for more yards per game than any team in the league. The Rams will undoubtedly have their hands full trying to stop a talented Eagles offense.
“The Rams are coming off a big win against the Patriots. I'm skeptical of the Rams, and I really like the Eagles this season,” Anderson said. “The Eagles are 6-0 since the bye and have been crushing teams with 100 or more yards than the opponent in all six games.
“They also rank as the top team in defensive DVOA in that stretch, just allowing 211 yards per game. No opponent has hit 300 yards, including electric offenses in Cincinnati and Washington.”
The NFL is all about matchups. Anderson notes that the Eagles’ defense matches well with the Rams’ offense. He expects the Eagles’ defense to cause problems for the Rams on Sunday.
“I love how Philly matches up with the Rams,” Anderson said. “The Eagles' young cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have a tall task against the two-headed monster in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
“However, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio forces long drives and baits mistakes. Because of that, the Eagles have forced a staggering 11 turnovers in the past four games.
“The Rams have a great, young defensive line highlighted by rookie Jared Verse, but I'm trusting Philadelphia's strong offensive line — especially with Jordan Mailata back from injury.
“Before the season, I wanted to wait out an early coordinator change in Philly and then buy. Well, I think I'm ready to buy in the Eagles' futures, as they look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
The Eagles are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the league. However, if the Rams' loss to the Dolphins showed them anything, any team can win on any given Sunday.
