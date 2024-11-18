Rams Have Extremely Tough Road Ahead
The Los Angeles Rams have battled back from a challenging start to the season. After all of the early season injuries, Los Angeles' season did not have much of a positive outlook.
Not only are the Rams banged-up, they are playing numerous rookies and second-year players. This has led to some up-and-down play.
However, the Rams have started to figure things out, winning four of their last five games. Sterling Xie of The Sporting News analyzed the Rams' season just over halfway through.
“Injuries appeared poised to submarine Los Angeles amid a 1-4 start,” Xie said. “However, the Rams bounced back from a disappointing Monday night loss to the Miami Dolphins with a Week 11 win over the Patriots to get back to .500.”
Xie noted that the Rams started the season with one of the most challenging schedules of any team in the league. They also did so while suffering numerous blows to the team.
He has the Rams ranked as the second-best team in the NFC West. The only team the Rams trail is the Arizona Cardinals, the first-place team on a five-game winning streak.
“Los Angeles has gotten through most of the soft portion of its schedule and has one of the 10 hardest remaining strength of schedules the rest of the season," Xie said. "Three of its next four games are against the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and 49ers, a stretch that will make or break L.A.’s playoff fortunes.
"The Rams could face some tricky tiebreaker issues with a 3-4 conference record, although they are 2-1 in the division with wins over both the 49ers and Seahawks. After their Week 11 win, they have a 10.2% chance to win the division."
A healthy Rams team has the potential to win the division or at least a Wild Card berth. However, none of that will matter if they fail to continue winning games.
The Rams have made the most out of a season that looked to be heading nowhere fast. After rattling off four wins in their last five games, including a three-game win streak of their own, the Rams can never be counted out.
