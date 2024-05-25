Rams News: St. Louis-Era LB's Emotional Response to Super Bowl Win
The Los Angeles Rams didn't always compete for deep postseason runs. The team that made two Super Bowl berths in four years from 2018-21 was stuck in neutral for much of the first two decades of the 21st century, and one of their iconic role players, ex-St. Louis Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa, was stuck with them from 2003-08.
Tinoisamoa was brought, along with several other St. Louis-era greats, to attendance L.A.'s eventual Super Bowl LVI victory, its second-ever Super Bowl championship in 2022 (it won its first while still in St. Louis in 1999). He reflected on the experience during a new episode of D'Marco Farr's essential video interview series "Rams Iconic."
"I was at it," the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Hawaii product noted. "So, I mean, first of all, the stadium's amazing. Being there with my wife, Isaac [Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Isaac Bruce] was there, Torry [seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Torry Holt] was there, we're all in that same section. I'm so proud, 'cause I'm still a Ram. I know what I gave up for the team, or what I contributed to the team. And even though I didn't get to the promised land per se, it's like that... But I know that I share a part in that, right? So I contributed and did the best that I can, so I won too."