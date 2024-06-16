Rams News: Will Blake Corum Take Over as RB1 This Season?
The Los Angeles Rams had themselves one heck of a draft. They filled up the defense with key pieces, which will play an integral part this season, and some offensive players will look to do the same.
You never know who it's going to be. Maybe someone will explode onto the scene, similar to what wide receiver Puka Nacua did. However, it'll come as no surprise if the Rams' third-round draft pick, rookie running back Blake Corum, does just that.
Corum is impressing in OTAs, and he'll look to do the same in training camp. Although Ram All-Pro running back Kyren Williams will be the lead back, there's a shot that by the end of the season, Corum could be RB1. Los Angeles Times Gary Klein says that could be possible sometime this season.
"Rookie Blake Corum impressed during an expanded opportunity because of Williams' absence but the Rams are counting on Williams to repeat or surpass his 2023 performance, when he rushed for 1,144 yards and scored 15 touchdowns," Klein wrote.
Williams may have established himself as a premier back in the league, but the injury worries are evident. Last season, he suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for four games, and he suffered a left-hand injury in the NFC Wild Card Round. Surgery was required.
There are injury worries around Williams, which is why the Rams decided to select a running back with their third round pick in the draft. Corum, if needed, will be ready for the challenge at hand. We saw him do it in college with a high-powered offense, and the same should be expected with head coach Sean McVay's offense.
If worse comes to worse, Corum will look to make a name for himself at the pro level; however, it could come at the expense of Williams. If both are healthy, they can certainly co-exist and establish themselves as the best one-two punch in the game.
