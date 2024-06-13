Rams News: LA Practicing with 3 NFL Rivals This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams will be holding joint practices with three other NFL teams before the start of the 2024 regular season. The Rams will see the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, which are the three teams they will face in the preseason. The Rams will not face any of those three teams in the regular season.
The Rams will have one joint practice with the Cowboys, who are the reigning NFC East champions and a regular playoff contender. This practice will take place on August 8, three days before the two teams face off in their first preseason game of the year on August 11 at SoFi Stadium, via Rams.com's Stu Jackson. The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.
The Rams will have two joint practices with the Chargers, but the dates for those practices have yet to be revealed. The Rams and Chargers will face each other in the preseason on August 17.
Finally, the Rams will have one joint practice against the Texans, who were one of the breakout teams in 2023 behind rookie phenom C.J. Stroud. The practice will take place of August 22 in Houston, and the game will take place on August 24.
These practices naturally give the Rams a chance to go up against other teams before the start of the regular season, and are often more important for starters than preseason games. The Rams tend to avoid using their starters during the preseason, so these practices give their starters some key action before the season begins.
