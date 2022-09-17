Falcons vs. Rams Q&A: Can Atlanta Stun L.A., Pull Off Upset?

The Los Angeles Rams (0-1) are still searching for the first win of the season, and there's a decent chance that could come against the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) after being named a 10.5-point favorite against them this weekend.

However, Falcon Report contributor Jeremy Brener doesn't feel that the betting line reflects what the outcome could look like, so we asked him five questions about the current state of affairs for Atlanta ahead of Sunday's game.

1. The Falcons held a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter but couldn't win the game. How did they collapse?

Brener: The defense allowed nine plays of 15+ yards with Jameis Winston slinging the ball to Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas in the fourth quarter alone. Through three quarters, the Falcons were clearly the better team, but four quarters make a dollar, not three. With Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford on the opposite sideline this week, there is no room for error.

2. If the Falcons win Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Brener: If the Falcons can run the ball as well as they did last week, there's a chance Atlanta can pull off an upset. Cordarrelle Patterson and Marcus Mariota combined for 192 rushing yards, so if they continue to pound the rock and kill the clock, they might have a shot to pull off a stunner.

3. If the Falcons lose Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Brener: The Rams bounce back and look more like last year's team vs. Week 1's. I think the Rams struggled last week simply because they faced arguably the best team in the NFL. This week, the challenge for them is not as advanced. The Falcons are rebuilding, and although they are better than their expectations state, the Rams should win this game convincingly.

4. Who is one X-Factor on offense and defense to watch for the Falcons?

On offense, I'd say Cordarrelle Patterson. If Patterson finds success running the ball against the front seven, the Falcons' chances of winning or at least making it a competitive game go up. If he struggles, then there is probably a good chance the Falcons struggle as a whole.

On defense, I'm curious to see what A.J. Terrell brings. As Atlanta's best cornerback, he'll likely be assigned to Cooper Kupp for most of the game, and if Terrell can keep Kupp from balling out, it will force Matthew Stafford to scan other options in the offense.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

I think the Rams win this one with ease, but the score won't suggest it. I think the Rams will take a two-score lead late, but the Falcons will cut it to a score with less than two minutes to go in a "too little, too late" effort. Rams 24, Falcons 17.

