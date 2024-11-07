What Does November Look Like For the Rams?
Life is good right now if you are a part of the Los Angeles Rams organization. Three straight victories under their belt as the team heads back home to Sofi Stadium to go up against a struggling Miami Dolphins squad.
The question is, will Monday night also be a game that is closely contested?
The Rams have played in closely contested games all season long despite being blown out 41-10 by the Arizona Cardinals. In their three recent games, the Rams have played close football, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 20-15, the Minnesota Vikings 30-20, and the Seattle Seahawks 26-20(F/OT).
Even to begin the season when the Rams lost to the Detroit Lions in overtime, these Rams have been a feisty group to put away, both offensively and defensively. With recent high praise from Dan Orlovsky, the Rams have caught enough fire to turn their season-starting 1-3 record to a 4-4 record.
With the Miami Dolphins' offense and defense looking shaky so far this season, could the Rams be able to run away with this game and march to a winning record for the first time this season?
Key players such as quarterback Matthew Stafford leading his offense through both rushing and passing yards will keep the pressure on the defense and will make all the difference in this upcoming matchup.
The Dolphin's defense ranks seventh among all 32 teams so far this season. The defense has averaged 303.1 defensive yards and has allowed 19 touchdowns so far this season. The Rams defense is coming in at 24 out of 32, with a 360.8 defensive yard average, and have allowed 22 touchdowns.
The key for the Rams to walk away with a commanding victory is to be efficient in their passing game, especially against Miami. The Dolphin defense is ranked fourth in passing defense and has only allowed eight passing touchdowns, whereas the Rams rank 23, with 15 passing touchdowns allowed.
If Matthew Stafford can lead his offense through a strongly-ranked Dolphin defense, finding openings to his top receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, an oversized victory could potentially find its way to LA.
