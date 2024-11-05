Former NFL QB Makes Bold Claim Amidst Rams' OT Victory
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) climbed back to .500 on Sunday with a thrilling win against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime. After winning their last three games, the Rams have a new outlook on the season.
Dan Orlovsky, Stephen A. Smith, and Shannon Sharpe of ESPN’s “First Take” discussed the Rams' ceiling, in which Orlovsky made a bold claim.
“If they (Rams) can stay healthy, they can win the whole thing,” Orlovsky said. “Their pass game is as good as anybody in the league”.
Orlovsky would go on to compliment the likes of Byron Young, Jared Verse, and Kobe Turner on their contributions on the defensive line, and how good their receivers are on offense so long as they and the rest of the team stay healthy.
Orlovsky’s take isn’t too far-fetched. Since Puka Nacua’s return from the injured reserve on Oct 24, he and Cooper Kupp have combined for 272 receiving yards in two games. Stafford has also looked in command over the winning streak, averaging over 240 yards a game.
Sharpe was the first to respond to Orlovsky's claim and believes the Rams wouldn’t be able to beat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, should it come to that.
“I’m not sure if they (Rams) could beat the 49ers again if they are healthy,” Shannon said. “I just don’t know if the Rams have that kind of arsenal both offensively and defensively.”
Whilst the Rams, coming into the season, were projected to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team, there was not a lot of faith from Orlovsky’s counterparts in his believed ceiling for Los Angeles being able to make a push to the Super Bowl coming off of last season’s playoff appearance.
The Rams are currently in 2nd place in the NFC West, trailing the Arizona Cardinals, who sit atop the division with a 5-4 record. The Rams will face the Cardinals in Week 17 for a highly anticipated rematch.
The season is long from over as Sean McVay and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams turn their focus to Monday, as they take on the 2-6 Miami Dolphins, looking to continue their winning streak.
