Why Rams Are Ready For Everything Chicago Can Bring

The biggest game of the season is on Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will travel to Chicago to face off against the Bears of the NFC North in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

This is a matchup that is going to feature the best of the best, and at this point of the season, that is what you want to see if you are an NFL fan. What more can you ask for? These two teams have great play callers, and their quarterbacks are playing great football to go with that.

The Rams are looking to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game. If they are going to do that, they are going to have to get down in the freezing weather on Sunday afternoon in Chicago. That is going to be something to watch out for on the Rams' side of things. Right now, the Rams are practicing in warm weather, but come Sunday, they will be in weather they have never been in all season long. But that is not going to factor in, according to the Rams.

Sean McVay on cold weather

"What we are going to do is get the biggest cold plunge ever, and everyone is going to see if we can sit in that thing for three hours," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You know, here is the thing. I have been pleased with it. I think we have handled those things well. We are not going to sit here and waste our emotional energy on things we cannot control. I do not have a weather machine, stuff like that."

"We do have a lot of guys that have been accustomed to playing in these types of situations. Whether it is previous teams or whether it is just where they played their college ball, and outdoor stadiums. I think it is about talking about mental toughness all the time, and really, the things that we can control. Let us be present in that three-and-a-half-hour window."

"Let us control the things that we can control. When you are not on the field, stay warm, and when you are out there, your adrenaline kicks in, and then let us be mindful that the ball is obviously a little bit slicker. It feels like a rock. But other than that, you know, let us freaking roll ... He [Stafford] is good to go. He is tough as it gets.

