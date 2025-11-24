Rams Gain Significant Advantage in Playoff Push

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After watching the Philadelphia Eagles lose on Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams took care of business against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . As a result, the Rams now own the number one seed in the NFC outright while the team looks to secure the top seed for the first time in the McVay era.

McVay on the Rams' Position

After the Rams' win, head coach Sean McVay spoke on owning the number one seed, continuing to preach that it has no impact on the team as there's still a lot of football left to be played.

“That's a good thing," stated McVay. "What we can control is let’s have a great week of preparation. You guys know me. It's the coaching cliche, but it's the truth. I think our guys have done such a great job of being totally in and completely present. I love the way we've responded to some setbacks. I love the way that we've handled a little bit of success."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Through 11 weeks, I'm proud of them. Now let's see what we can do through 12. Let's see how we handle ourselves tomorrow. Let's continue to stack it. I'm very confident that we're going to give ourselves the best chance to do that because I'm betting on the people in that locker room, whether it be our players or our coaches. There's something to be said about not wanting to let those people down when you love them that much. I think they're doing some really cool stuff right now, but it's through 11 games. We play 17 total and all we can control is our 12th.”

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, McVay was asked if he was thankful to be in the position he's in, especially at this point in the season.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates with cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after Durant returned an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I was thankful way before this week," continued McVay. "I'm thankful to be around these people. We talk about a couple things. We talk about being present and being grateful. I have a lot to be grateful for because of the people that are in my life. Being able to do something that truly fulfills you day in and day out and what a great challenge it is again this week. Very thankful to be a part of this group and being around a bunch of special people. It's what gives your life some purpose.”

For the Rams, they remain focused on conquering the task at hand and for them, that's preparing for the Carolina Panthers this week. On their trip out East, the Rams will run into a Panthers defense filled with former franchise contributors.

