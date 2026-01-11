2 Concerning Stats from Rams' Wild Card Win Over Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams have officially advanced to the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. They were able to clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record, guaranteeing themselves a matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Despite its head-to-head loss earlier in the year, this was definitely the draw that LA wanted in Wild Card Weekend.



The Panthers nearly made the Rams regret that desire, as well as their loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 that ultimately allowed Carolina to make the postseason in the first place. LA eked out a narrow 34-31 victory behind a seven-play, 70-yard game-winning drive culminating in a Colby Parkinson touchdown and a brutal drop by Panthers wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. on fourth down. There are quite a few things on tape from this game that Head Coach Sean McVay and his crew are going to want to clean up before their next game.



This won't fly for Rams



1. Panthers +0.13 EPA per rush



The Carolina Panthers knew they'd need to be able to run the ball successfully if they were going to have a chance against the Los Angeles Rams. It was a huge part of their recipe for success in their upset win over LA back in Week 13. Ultimately, the Panthers finished with just 83 yards on 22 carries for a middling 3.8 average; however, they also scored three touchdowns on the ground.



Only a couple of the remaining quarterbacks in the NFC field are super mobile, but Bryce Young isn't exactly an elite scrambler, either. The Rams defense lost him on a 13-yard scoot to the end zone and couldn't keep Chuba Hubbard in goal-to-go situations. LA has been solid against opposing ground games all season, but it couldn't clamp down in the biggest moments in Carolina.



2. 14 pressures allowed



14 pressures allowed isn't really that much in the grand scheme of things, but it's highly suspect in this game in particular. For one, Matthew Stafford faced the fifth-fewest pressures of any quarterback with 17 starts this season, with an average of just 6.8 per outing. Secondly, the Panthers' defense isn't exactly loaded with elite pass-rushers. In fact, they were 31st in total pressures this year, only ahead of the lowly New York Jets.



Clearly, the Rams' offensive line played below its usual standard, dragged down by Kevin Dotson's absence. That unit will have to be a lot better against much more capable defenses like the Seattle Seahawks' and the Philadelphia Eagles' moving forward.

