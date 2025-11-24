Sean McVay Speaks on Rams Resounding Win Over Buccaneers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. Following the contest, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, along with several of their teammates
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference
Earlier in the week, McVay spoke on the state of his team entering the game.
Q: What is the challenge of replacing players like Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee and Quentin Lake when they are all leaders on the team?
“Number one, those guys are going to be here. They're going to continue to uplift and elevate those guys. There are a lot of guys that we have confidence in. You don't replace players like that. You don't expect others to be able to do that. You expect the guys that are getting opportunities to step up to be the best versions of themselves."
"This is something that you deal with and it's unfortunate. It's one of my least favorite parts of this business. You watch the amount of work, time and effort that goes into preparing and how precious these opportunities are to be able to get these games and to be able to go compete with teammates that they love and care about. They'll still be here. They'll still be able to affect and influence things in a positive way. Even though I know all three of those guys would be chomping at the bit to be out there."
"They're everything that's right about this place and they'll contribute in their own ways. You’re not going to run away. Those are tough losses. You look around this league and we've had to deal with things like this before. There is a lot of confidence from the guys that have been asked to do different things that’ll be elevated to be able to go deliver and play to the best of their ability. Not try to be ‘Q’, not try to be Rob and not try to be ‘Higs’, but be the best versions of themselves. That's what we'll do.”
Q: Will Josh Wallace fill Lake’s spot?
“I thought he did good," stated McVay. "I think it's something that we will continue to evaluate throughout the course of the week. What I will say about Josh is he did a great job the other day. He came in, played almost 30 snaps and that's been consistent with Josh Wallace. He’s a guy that can play so many different roles. He's so smart. He's got great instincts, great overall awareness and great physical and mental toughness."
"I thought against an excellent outfit, he came in and really didn't miss a beat. His ability to communicate, to understand big picture wise, not exclusive to one spot, but the concept of everything that we're trying to get done, specifically on the back end, is a tremendous credit."
"[Cornerback] Roger's [McCreary] a guy that we've been working and there's a possibility of that. [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] does such a great job of being able to get those guys ready, along with [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake. This week will be really important for those two guys in particular.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.