How the Rams Are Building Momentum and Aiming Even Higher
The Los Angeles Rams have it going on right now and this season. The Rams are looking to get things done better, and they have been doing things great for most of the season. But this Rams team wants to perfect their craft, and each week they are getting better and want to improve from their previous game. They always have a goal in mind, and they will do anything to reach it.
The Rams have the ultimate goal of getting to the Super Bowl this season. That was the plan since the offseason and coming into the season, and it has been the plan all along. They have the team to do it, and they do not want to change that one bit. Along the way, they have set some goals for themselves and some they have achieved, and the Rams are going to keep doing that to get where they want to be when it is all said and done.
Rams Goals
"The Rams’ odds of reaching the playoffs are now 99 percent. And their chances of clinching the No. 1 seed are 37 percent, the second-best among NFC teams," said Nate Atkins of The Athletic.
"The simulator currently projects the Rams to finish 5-2 in the final seven games, which would get them to 13-4 and, based on current simulations, the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind the Philadelphia Eagles."
"It’s why the Rams are going to approach this final stretch the only way they can — one game at a time."
“I know it’s fun when people pop up standings and things like that,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “You have to handle your business for it to stay the same or vice versa. … It’s the boring coach answer, but it’s also the truth that we can’t do anything except have a great week that leads to a quieted mind and peace in the process to go play with the courage that’s required and the stamina that’s required on Sunday night.”
If the Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, their odds of an NFC West title will jump to 80 percent. A loss will drop the odds to 61 percent. That’s because, despite Los Angeles’ five-game winning streak, the division race remains crowded with the Seahawks at 7-3 and the San Francisco 49ers at 7-4.
The Rams are going to have their work cut out for them, but that is why the Rams are taking it one game at a time and go about their business that way.
