One Area Stafford Has Loved Seeing McVay Grow In

The Los Angeles Rams are on their playoff run right now. They got a big-time win in their opening game in the NFL playoffs over the Carolina Panthers.

That was a big time win because the Rams had to score on back-to-back drives after going down late in the fourth quarter. The experience kicked in for them, and they did not blink. A lot of credit has to go to head coach Sean McVay. He never hit the panic button and keeps telling his team, they will win.

When they needed it the most, that is when McVay doubled down on the biggest moment of the season and let them know what got them to that point.

It was all the team needed to hear for them to go out there and get a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game and advance in the playoffs. The Rams know what team they have and what they need to do to get all the way to the Super Bowl and finish the goal they had since the beginning of the season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a huge player for McVay on this team. When you have a leader and player like Stafford, every minute seems calm. Stafford knows what to do in every moment of every game. McVay and Stafford have a special connection both on and off the field. It is no secret why McVay traded for Stafford when he did. That was one of the best, if not the best, decisions that McVay has made since becoming the Rams' head coach.

McVay and Stafford: Beyond the Field

Their relationship goes far beyond head coach and star player. It is the off the field things that make it even better. And one thing that Stafford loves to see is the father that McVay has become over the years.

"It has been fun watching him [Sean McVay] have a couple of kids now," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on ESPN. "You know, be a dad and get that into that life a little bit. And understand what life is about, and the perspective that he has is so good. It has been fun to kind of be on that journey with him."

The Rams are looking to continue their journey with these players on Sunday when they travel to Chicago to face the Bears in the Divisional round. One step closer.

