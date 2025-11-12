Stafford is on a Run Like No Other as Rams Quarterback
All that offseason talk about the Los Angeles Rams not wanting Matthew Stafford back because of his contract demands and Stafford not being healthy seems far from the truth now. Stafford and Rams not only made up, but they are going on a great run so far this season. Stafford is playing his best football of his great career, and he is only getting better as the season goes on. The Rams are the best team in the NFL right now, and they are looking to go all the way.
Stafford has been unstoppable lately. Everything is working for him and this Rams offense. Head coach Sean McVay has been the best play caller for some time now, and when you have a quarterback like Stafford, it just makes it even harder to stop this duo. Stafford is putting up massive numbers and right now is the frontrunner for NFL MVP. Stafford has proven he is a top quarterback in this league, and he can still play with the best of them.
Stafford Looking to Stay Hot
"I said it before, and I will say it again, this season was going to be the season that Stafford was showing everybody he is a Hall of Famer and taking any doubters that remain in that world and removing that doubt," said Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "He is playing like an MVP at his advanced age. And this is a guy that is not supposed to be able to get out of bed in August."
"To start in September, let alone get out of bed, for he could start. Unbelievable, and he is even doing touchdown celebrations ... It happens that Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are your receivers ... Rams you could make the case that they are the best team in football."
The Rams will look to continue their great season against the NFC West leaders and rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 11. It is going to be a great one, and this game could determine which team ends up winning the NFC West when it is all said and done.
