Rams' Kamren Kinchens' Fast Success Comes Down to One Factor

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a future All-Pro safety in Kamren Kinchens, but a player doesn't simply become great by accident. Kinchens revealed the secret to his success on Monday.

Kinchens Has Been Flying

Kinchens has had a phenomenal year and in conversations held with both Rams' AHC/ passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and Rams' Safeties coach Chris Beake about Kinchens play and development. Both men have praised his improvements, citing his efforts he's made to get better, pointing towards a purposeful focus on the daily development regarding his game.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) runs back an interception during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Since Quentin Lake's injury, Kinchens was tasked with helping replace Lake's impact by playing more towards the line of scrimmage, something Rams head coach Sean McVay made sure to point out.

"I was just with the defense talking about if that's the case, what are those possibilities? But I did think [Cornerback] Josh Wallace deserves a ton of credit for stepping up and doing an excellent job," stated McVay on replacing Lake. "[Safety Kamren] Kinchen ended up playing more snaps than he typically would've and did a phenomenal job. Even [Cornerback] Cobie Durant slid inside at the end and did a great job at the nickel position."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"There are lot of different things. We talked about how we've added [Cornerback Roger] McCreary and we'll see what that looks like. I was really proud of Josh Wallace, ‘Kam’ Kinchens and Cobie for wearing multiple hats, being able to play outside and inside. Those guys did an outstanding job. It's a tremendous credit to [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] and [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake for what they were able to do.”

Kinchens' Extra Efforts

Kinchens always have the physical tools but struggled early in his career. He was thrown into the deep end due to the state of the Rams roster as a rookie and had to learn the system on the fly. On top of that, it was a new system with a first-year defensive coordinator in Chris Shula so Kinchens was trying to make adjustments to a system that didn't figure itself out until halfway into the season.

Kinchens didn't see that as an out and after asking him about his relationship with Beake, whom Kinchens praised, Kinchens revealed how he was able to shift the narrative of his career in less than half a season as a rookie.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

His answer, spending extra time working on his craft. Kinchens revealed he meets with Beake in additional meetings on top of his heavy workload. The numbers show for themselves as Kinchens has established himself as one of the league's best.

"Ever since last year," stated Kinchens. "You know, going into the season last year, I didn't think the NFL was anything overly different than college. I think football is football you just have to get over those small details and you don't have many chances for error so just making sure you're meeting with him to know when I have space to kind of go play Kam Kinchens football.

The proof is in the work.

