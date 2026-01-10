Rams Release Inactives List For Wild Card Showdown Against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC. The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their active roster for their Wild Card matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Rams, who are not only looking to advance but also avenge a loss from earlier in the season, are welcoming back big-time playmakers to their lineup for this pivotal matchup.

The Rams have made the playoffs in three straight seasons but have yet to return to the NFC Championship Game since their victorious effort in 2022. As the fifth seed, the Rams will need to wait and see what the other results around the league are to know who their next opponent might be if they're able to defeat the Panthers.

If the Rams lose, the team would have failed to match their unexpected success of 2024.

Inactives List

The Rams will have the following players inactive: quarterback Stetson Bennett, tight end Terrance Ferguson, cornerback Derion Kendrick, cornerback Darious Williams, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, and defensive back Josh Wallace.

The Roster Is Ready to Roll

On Thursday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if these last few days of practice makes him confident in his players for this critical matchup.

“I think we want to make sure we have a great day today and a good above-the-neck day tomorrow," stated McVay. "The good urgency and enjoyment and I think we want guys to trust themselves, trust each other, trust their teammates and then be able to have the courage to be able to go for it like we've talked about.”

McVay was then asked if urgency is something inherent within players at this point in the season or is urgency coached.

“I think it's probably a little bit more of a feeling," commented McVay. "I think when you see it, you know what it looks like. I think there's a difference between urgency and being tight. I think it's a different way of saying, ‘Let's have some good standards in terms of the way that we want to approach everything that we do, specifically on the grass.’ We move around with intentionality, making sure that we're doing our one 1/11th and coaches are communicating at a high level."

"I think there can be a good balance when there's that urgency, but also there's that enjoyment and making sure you're present. We do not want it to be anything where you're tight. This is a blessing. These guys have earned [the right] to be in a position to be able to play in the playoffs. There are 18 teams that would love to be in this situation and these guys have earned a right to be able to be there. This is an opponent that we're familiar with from playing them recently. They did a great job of being able to get a win against us. As competitors, our guys are excited.”

