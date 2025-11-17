Rams Kamren Kinchens Speaks on Two Interception Performance
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams engaged the Seattle Seahawks in a Sunday afternoon battle for first place in the NFC West. Sporting two brilliant head coaches who come from historic schools of thought, Rams head coach Sean McVay and his offense influenced by names like Bill Walsh, Jon Gruden, and Mike Shanahan, took on Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who runs the newest version of the hard-hitting Baltimore Ravens defense that Marvin Lewis first implemented in 1996.
With both men having a corresponding offense/ defense that has dominated, the chess match that occured at SoFi Stadium would impact the direction of both emerging franchises. After the game, McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford would speak from the podium.
After the Rams secured victory, Davante Adams, Kamren Kinchens, Cobie Durant, and Kyren Williams, amongst others spoke in the locker room or at the podium.
Watch Kamren Kinchens' Press Conference Below
Kinchens intercepted Sam Darnold twice on Sunday. Darnold would throw four interceptions. The Rams and Seahawks head coaches spoke on the turnovers.
Los Angeles Rams
Q: What has impressed you about the growth in the DB room?
“Well first of all, I can't say enough about the leadership from [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey Pleasant," stated McVay. "Obviously, [Safeties Coach] Chris Beake does a great job as well, but being able to pour into these guys and then ultimately the players are the ones that are delivering in big ways. I think Cobie Durant has been so solid, so steady. It's been great being able to get [Cornerback] Darious Williams back out there and how fun it is to see the growth of [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes Jr.? He's competitive, tough, and I think he's tackling well."
Cobie’s playing complete football and it was great to be able to get Darious out there. He made a couple key and critical plays. He’s always been a guy that just finds the football. I think in a lot of ways, really the back end as a whole…what a job by Kamren Kitchens. I thought [Safety] Kam Curl had a great game. What a credit to [Cornerback] Josh Wallace coming in. I mean, [Safety] Quentin Lake is such a glue guy for our team, the amount of things that he does, and you have to give Josh Wallace his credit for coming in and doing an excellent job for us.”
Seattle Seahawks
Q: What is your assessment of the interceptions?
“Yeah, I'm not sure," stated Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. "I'm not sure. It's probably a combination of multiple things so we'll attack it and figure out what we can do to not put the ball in jeopardy. But that's why I told them. Given everything that happened, you get pinned back at the one-yard line. It's a heck of a punt by the guy and we just kept battling. Sam put us in the best position possible to win the game. So, we'll look at it and learn from it.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE