Here's Why the Rams' Defense Will Look Different Against Chicago

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defense looks recharged and ready to roll after closing out a shootout against the Carolina Panthers.

With a dangerous Chicago Bears team waiting in the Divisional Round, here's why the Rams' defense will have a different look this week.

Chris Shula Needs to Remind the NFL Who He Is

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula hasn't looked like himself in recent weeks, and considering he's working towards a potential head coaching job, defeating Ben Johnson would serve him well. I think Shula is going to pull out all the stops, and it would not surprise me if we see more usage of Josaiah Stewart as a counter to Colston Loveland as well as Jared Verse in the Michael Hoecht role on pass rushing downs.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Stewart is able to cut off passing lanes while corralling Caleb Williams if he runs, and for Verse, letting him attack early will be exactly what he needs to get a feel for the game.

Lake is Locked In

A big reason why the Rams will look different is due to Quentin Lake. It truly can not be understated how important Lake is to their operation. The reason Chris Shula could dial up exotic looks and mismatch formations regardless of personnel packages is that Lake was his pillar.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Operating as a slot corner and linebacker, Lake provided the coverage needed to defend the pass and run, allowing Shula to control the pen on how and when he brought blitzes or different rush looks. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about what Lake's return means to the Rams.

“Communication and the command," stated McVay. "I thought he played tough at the point of attack and I thought there were some things, like anything… [Warriors Point Guard] Steph [Curry] and [Former Lakers Shooting Guard] Kobe [Bryant] when they're off a little bit, I said this to Davante too, they need to get their shots up and knock some rust off. I thought it was amazing having both of those guys out there. I know you didn't ask about ‘Tae’ [Davante Adams], but to get Davante and Quentin back out there brought a big boost to the swag, the confidence, the communication, and overall command."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Then there are some things that I think are great to knock some rust off. They'll be the first to tell you because of the standards they have. There were some plays they were proud of and some things that they can learn from. But overall was great having ‘Q’ [Quentin Lake] back out there. Then there'll be some technical things and some things just in space that I think he'll say, ‘I can be better there,’ and he will be.”

Now that Lake has a game under his belt, he will be able to play more freely, giving him the advantage to use his intelligence to dissect the defense.

The Bears are Built to Win But Aren't Built to Attack Like Carolina

This is no knock on their operation or execution because both are at a high level for the Bears but Chicago doesn't have the height advantage Carolina did. While Colston Loveland will be a nightmare to handle, the Rams' outside corners will be playing against players more towards their height.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While anyone can get beat, it should be noted Cobie Durant recorded his second straight Wild Card interception against Carolina. At the same time, Emmanuel Forbes has shut down some of the best wide receivers in the NFL this season when allowed to play his game.

If the Rams are able to contain the edge and force Caleb Williams to either play from a collapsing pocket or on his back foot, they will win. If the Rams dial up pressure with coverage defenders presenting confusing looks, they will win. This game comes down to Chris Shula and considering everything on the line, I'm expecting the kitchen sink.

