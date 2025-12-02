Puka Nacua and the Rise of the Polynesian Pass Catchers

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The NFL's history with Polynesian players is a long and extensive journey into the intersection of football evolution and national exposure. Polynesians have been tied to the league long before the merger and since the 1980s or the era of collegiate recruiting expanding into the Pacific in full force, players from across the ocean, plus their brethren who were born and raised in the continental United States, started to move up the ranks.

Schools like BYU, USC, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington, Washington State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State and others would recruit Polynesian players, win a bunch of games on National television and thus, a new market for players was born. With more exposure at the collegiate level came opportunities in the NFL, and while Polynesian players have had stars at every position, the one that has failed to produce a true superstar is wide receiver.

With Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua leading the way of the Polynesian pass catching Renaissance, he spoke about the pride to represent his culture before sharing the field with his counterpart Tetairoa McMillan.

Nacua Loves McMillan's Play

McMillan, a standout at Arizona whom the Rams tried to maneuver for in the first round, had himself a day against Los Angeles. While he only had one catch, it was the biggest one of the game. Down 28-24, McMillan caught a 43 yard bomb for the game-winning touchdown.

Nacua himself put in a solid day with six catches for 72 yards. Nacua continues to be one of the best pass catchers in football. Nacua was asked if he talks to McMillan and while he didn't have much interactions with him, Nacua would praise McMillan's game. McMillan is less than 200 yards away from joining Nacua as a 1,000 yard receiver.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“Not too much," stated Nacua. "I've had a chance to watch his game, especially as another Polynesian athlete and as a wide receiver. As somebody who is in the skill position, to see him go in the first round and set the new standard for our culture. It is something that is exciting. He’s a [Nike] Jordan athlete as well so to see him have his success and then to play it would be exciting. Hopefully, after the game he’s not too mad and we’ll be able to exchange jerseys.”

Nacua Follows the Path

When asked if he thinks he opened the door for other Polynesian wide receivers, Nacua gave flowers to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster, who is also Samoan, was a standout at USC before launching into a highly successful NFL career.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates after a play as Washington Commanders middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I think so," stated Nacua. "I think of the people who I looked up to, especially in the skill position, was [Chiefs Wide Receiver] JuJu Smith-Schuster. There weren’t a ton of Polynesian athletes playing the skill position. To see his success and to have other Polynesian athletes say my name was mentioned and that they wanted to be able to run into people and score some touchdowns every once in a while, is a cool thought to think about.”

The First of Many

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Nacua and McMillan are the top names in the NFL, more are coming with USC's Makai Lemon expected to be a first-round pick. With the popularity of the slot receiver, the unchangeable characteristics that prohibited Polynesian pass catchers from reaching the NFL in the past are now considered valued traits and thus, a new generation of kids will want to emulate the heroes who look like them.

