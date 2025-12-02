Puka Nacua and the Rise of the Polynesian Pass Catchers
In this story:
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The NFL's history with Polynesian players is a long and extensive journey into the intersection of football evolution and national exposure. Polynesians have been tied to the league long before the merger and since the 1980s or the era of collegiate recruiting expanding into the Pacific in full force, players from across the ocean, plus their brethren who were born and raised in the continental United States, started to move up the ranks.
Schools like BYU, USC, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington, Washington State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State and others would recruit Polynesian players, win a bunch of games on National television and thus, a new market for players was born. With more exposure at the collegiate level came opportunities in the NFL, and while Polynesian players have had stars at every position, the one that has failed to produce a true superstar is wide receiver.
With Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua leading the way of the Polynesian pass catching Renaissance, he spoke about the pride to represent his culture before sharing the field with his counterpart Tetairoa McMillan.
Nacua Loves McMillan's Play
McMillan, a standout at Arizona whom the Rams tried to maneuver for in the first round, had himself a day against Los Angeles. While he only had one catch, it was the biggest one of the game. Down 28-24, McMillan caught a 43 yard bomb for the game-winning touchdown.
Nacua himself put in a solid day with six catches for 72 yards. Nacua continues to be one of the best pass catchers in football. Nacua was asked if he talks to McMillan and while he didn't have much interactions with him, Nacua would praise McMillan's game. McMillan is less than 200 yards away from joining Nacua as a 1,000 yard receiver.
“Not too much," stated Nacua. "I've had a chance to watch his game, especially as another Polynesian athlete and as a wide receiver. As somebody who is in the skill position, to see him go in the first round and set the new standard for our culture. It is something that is exciting. He’s a [Nike] Jordan athlete as well so to see him have his success and then to play it would be exciting. Hopefully, after the game he’s not too mad and we’ll be able to exchange jerseys.”
Nacua Follows the Path
When asked if he thinks he opened the door for other Polynesian wide receivers, Nacua gave flowers to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster, who is also Samoan, was a standout at USC before launching into a highly successful NFL career.
“I think so," stated Nacua. "I think of the people who I looked up to, especially in the skill position, was [Chiefs Wide Receiver] JuJu Smith-Schuster. There weren’t a ton of Polynesian athletes playing the skill position. To see his success and to have other Polynesian athletes say my name was mentioned and that they wanted to be able to run into people and score some touchdowns every once in a while, is a cool thought to think about.”
The First of Many
While Nacua and McMillan are the top names in the NFL, more are coming with USC's Makai Lemon expected to be a first-round pick. With the popularity of the slot receiver, the unchangeable characteristics that prohibited Polynesian pass catchers from reaching the NFL in the past are now considered valued traits and thus, a new generation of kids will want to emulate the heroes who look like them.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.