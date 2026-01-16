Rams' Puka Nacua Details Showdown Against Bears

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for their divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. With Thursday being the team's heaviest practice of the week, this served as the final evaluation before the team wraps up preparations on Friday.

The Rams are expected to enter conditions below freezing. A Sunday night game, the Rams will not have the sun on their side, and historically, the franchise has failed to perform in Chicago when temperatures are as low as expected.

With such a challenge ahead, coordinators Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula , and Ben Kotwica detailed their sides of the ball's approach to the contest before Puka Nacua and Jared Verse added their commentary after.

Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below

Nacua Talks Chicago's Defense

The Bears' defense led the entire NFL in takeaways. Their secondary, who leads the NFL in interceptions, has several big-time playmakers, but as Nacua addressed in his presser, it's their selfless service to the ultimate cause that makes them so effective.

“It's obviously very prevalent," stated Nacua. "I think in the games that we've had a outcome that didn't come our way, it was in the turnover margin. The ability to take care of the football is obviously prevalent every time we go out there."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores a touchdown in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I know that's something for me. I look back and think of the fumble I had against in Seattle. The opportunities where every week the defenders… we see Nate Landman on Wednesday and Thursday getting ready to strike that ball. It's an awareness for everybody, but it's also an opportunity for us to show we put on tape and continue to take care of it.”

Nacua then dove into his opinions about the Bears' cornerback room.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) celebrates with a teammate following the game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

“I think the continuity," stated Nacua. "I think communication, obviously in the backend and being able to be on the same page. I think the hand signals, but just trusting in the person next to you. In this game of football, trust is required, especially on that other side of the ball knowing where people are and understanding where you are on the football field. They have great trust in each other so it'll be an opportunity for us to work our technique and then show that we trust each other out there on the football field as well.”

