Why Rams’ Puka Nacua Loves This Emerging Unit
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Thursday as they continue preparations for their contest against the New Orleans Saints. With a chance to go on top of the division on the horizon, Rams coordinators Chris Shula and Mike LaFleur took to the podium to answer questions from reporters.
Following practice, Jared Verse and Puka Nacua spoke at the podium.
Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Nacua's return to action.
“I think it's really making sure that you still capitalize on Puka and what he can do, but also making sure that you take advantage of the skillsets of the total group," stated Nacua. "That can be reflected in a lot of different ways and having different guys as some of the primaries. I think it's more difficult to defend. You certainly want to take advantage of getting the ball to some of the guys."
"We've talked a lot about Puka and Davante getting, rightfully so, a lot of targets, but there are also places and opportunities for some of those guys that can make plays. Our tight ends, it was great to get them involved. These are positive or champagne problems for us as coaches. I think being able to make sure that you're creating value and giving opportunities for everybody to feel like they can make it more difficult for you to be defended.”
McVay also dived into the Rams approach to replace Tutu Atwell.
“It's a combination," stated McVay. "I feel really good. It's nice to get Puka back. I think really what you look at is [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington has done an excellent job. [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith, all he does is just do an excellent job with the opportunities that he's granted whether that's on special teams or on offense."
"It was really cool to be able to get [Wide Receiver Konata] Mumpfield going a little bit. He's a guy that can play different locations and spots. Obviously, you've got [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams]. With those five receivers, you feel like you have a really good group. I think they compliment each other really well. We’ll miss Tutu [Atwell]. It's a bummer, but you do feel confident in the guys that'll be asked to step up.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE